Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurates stadium on Kashmir outreach tour

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:37 IST

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday inaugurated an indoor stadium, interacted with several delegations besides having tea at a local hotel in North Kashmir’s Baramulla town as part of the Centre’s outreach launched in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The outreach involving over 30 Union ministers comes five months after the region was stripped of its special status with the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370.

Prasad said the ministers are visiting J&K to monitor developmental projects and to meet people on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to residents, Prasad spent around 20 minutes at the hotel and interacted with its staff members. On Thursday, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who is in the UT said, PM wants tremendous development for J&K.

“J&K needs to move on by keeping aside the past that prevented growth and development due to terrorism and separatism. Now let us work towards building brighter future that is marked by peace and prosperity,” he said.

Prasad also interacted with young sportspersons after inaugurating the stadium and said they were very enthusiastic about their participation in the National Games being held later this year.

“I have asked an advisor to the [Jammu and Kashmir] Lieutenant Governor that these youths should be facilitated so they could participate in the National Games,’’ said Prasad

Prasad said 350 lawyers will be appointed as notaries in J&K. When asked about the full restoration of the internet in Kashmir Valley, he responded saying, “We will see to it.” 2G internet services were restored in two Kashmir Valley districts of Bandipora and Kupwara last week. Earlier, Internet services were restored to government offices, hospitals, tour and travel operators and some businessmen.

In Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy reviewed developmental projects in four blocks and met several delegations in Manigam comprising local bodies’ representatives and BJP workers.

Another Union minister, Shripad Naik, met over a dozen delegations at Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre. His cabinet colleague, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Wednesday visited Srinagar’s central square of Lal Chowk and interacted with some street vendors and shopkeepers.

Prasad will visit North Kashmir’s Sopore town while HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be in Srinagar as part of the outreach on Friday.