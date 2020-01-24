e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurates stadium on Kashmir outreach tour

Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurates stadium on Kashmir outreach tour

The outreach involving over 30 Union ministers comes five months after the region was stripped of its special status with the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:37 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at the inauguration of an indoor stadium at Showkat Ali Stadium, Baramulla, on Thursday.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at the inauguration of an indoor stadium at Showkat Ali Stadium, Baramulla, on Thursday.(PTI)
         

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday inaugurated an indoor stadium, interacted with several delegations besides having tea at a local hotel in North Kashmir’s Baramulla town as part of the Centre’s outreach launched in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The outreach involving over 30 Union ministers comes five months after the region was stripped of its special status with the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370.

Prasad said the ministers are visiting J&K to monitor developmental projects and to meet people on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to residents, Prasad spent around 20 minutes at the hotel and interacted with its staff members. On Thursday, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who is in the UT said, PM wants tremendous development for J&K.

“J&K needs to move on by keeping aside the past that prevented growth and development due to terrorism and separatism. Now let us work towards building brighter future that is marked by peace and prosperity,” he said.

Prasad also interacted with young sportspersons after inaugurating the stadium and said they were very enthusiastic about their participation in the National Games being held later this year.

“I have asked an advisor to the [Jammu and Kashmir] Lieutenant Governor that these youths should be facilitated so they could participate in the National Games,’’ said Prasad

Prasad said 350 lawyers will be appointed as notaries in J&K. When asked about the full restoration of the internet in Kashmir Valley, he responded saying, “We will see to it.” 2G internet services were restored in two Kashmir Valley districts of Bandipora and Kupwara last week. Earlier, Internet services were restored to government offices, hospitals, tour and travel operators and some businessmen.

In Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy reviewed developmental projects in four blocks and met several delegations in Manigam comprising local bodies’ representatives and BJP workers.

Another Union minister, Shripad Naik, met over a dozen delegations at Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre. His cabinet colleague, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Wednesday visited Srinagar’s central square of Lal Chowk and interacted with some street vendors and shopkeepers.

Prasad will visit North Kashmir’s Sopore town while HRD  minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be in Srinagar as part of the outreach on Friday.

tags
top news
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
In tweets, Wuhan residents describe life under lockdown
In tweets, Wuhan residents describe life under lockdown
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news