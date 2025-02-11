Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Schools to be closed in these states | Check details

Guru Ravidas Jayanti, his 648th birth anniversary, will be celebrated across various parts of north India on Wednesday, February 12. Several states have declared a public holiday to mark the occasion, and a restricted holiday has been announced in Delhi. Guru Ravidas (Representative image)(HT File)

School holidays for Ravidas Jayanti

State governments in Punjab and Haryana have declared Wednesday a public holiday for Ravidas Jayanti. As a mark of respect, all government offices and schools in major cities like Mohali, Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Faridabad will remain closed.

The Uttarakhand government has also declared Wednesday a public holiday. All state government offices, institutions, and educational institutions will be closed except the secretariat and treasury, an official release said.

The state will also organise a comprehensive cleanliness campaign across the state, and the statues of Guru Ravidas will be decorated on the occasion.

“Service of humanity remained his goal throughout his life. Sant Ravidas Ji gave us the message to serve humanity by being free from discrimination of caste, religion and class in his teachings,” said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Public holiday in Delhi

A public holiday has been declared in Delhi for all government and public sector employees.

“The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 12th February, 2025 as a Holiday in all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies & Public Undertakings, under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti,” read an order issued by the general administration department.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

A Dharam Sabha will be organised at Red Fort ground, and a shobha yatra/procession will be undertaken. Delhi police have issued traffic restrictions and urged people to use public transport wherever possible to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Traffic restrictions, regulations and diversions may be imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg, SPM Marg, DGB Road, Guru Ravidas Marg, Rani Jhansi Road etc. from 11 am onwards.

Traffic will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point, Shanti Van Chowk, Fatehpuri T-Point, Rohtak T-Point, round about Jhandewalan etc.

The commuters heading to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Tis Hazari Court have been advised to plan their journey in advance to avoid delays.

(With PTI inputs)