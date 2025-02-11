Delhi new CM announcement live updates: BJP legislative party meet date yet to be final
Delhi new CM announcement live updates: The Bharatiya Janata Paty is yet to announce its pick for chief minister after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the party's landslide win in the Delhi assembly election held on February 5. Some reports suggest that the BJP wants a first-time MLA to be the next CM. According to BJP leaders, the oath-taking ceremony will be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his US trip....Read More
Many names have been doing rounds as contenders to become the first BJP CM of Delhi since Sushma Swaraj in 1998. These include Parvesh Verma, Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva, senior party leader Vijender Gupta, and newly elected Mustafabad MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, among others.
Outgoing Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Paty leader Atishi resigned from the post after her party's defeat in the poll, paving the way for the new government formation.
While the Congress and AAP were embroiled in a bitter campaign in the run-up to the poll, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla reiterated that the INDIA alliance remains united and will collectively strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Delhi new CM announcement live updates: Who is Delhi CM till BJP forms government?
While outgoing CM Atishi has resigned from the post, LG VK Saxena has asked her to continue till the new government is formed. So she is running the state government till the BJP takes over.
Delhi new CM announcement live updates: The three previous BJP CMs in Delhi
There have been three BJP CMs in Delhi till date, Sahib Singh Verma, Madan Lal Khurana, and Sushma Swaraj. The kids of all three, Parvesh Verma, Harish Khurana, and Bansuri Swaraj, are on the probable list for the next Delhi CM.
Delhi new CM announcement live updates: Arvind Kejriwal meeting Punjab MLAs today after Delhi poll debacle
After facing defeat in Delhi polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs on Tuesday amid reports of dissent.
AAP MP Malvinder Kang said it was an ‘organisational meeting’ to device the next strategy.
Delhi new CM announcement live updates: BJP says it will table CAG report in first session of Delhi Assembly
BJP's Vijender Gupta has said that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report on expenses for the renovation of the chief minister's residence will be tabled in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.
"In the first session of the Delhi Assembly, we will table the CAG report," Gupta told ANI.
Delhi new CM announcement live updates: Who are the probable names for the top post?
Top contenders include Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who won from New Delhi, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal; Vijender Gupta, Pawan Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Rekha Gupta Shikha Roy), who pulled off an upset win in Greater Kailash against Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Harish Khurana.
Other names doing rounds are Ajay Mahawar, Jitender Mahajan, Bansuri Swaraj, former Union minister Smriti Irani, and Satish Upadhya; another giant killer who defeated Somnath Bharti.
Delhi new CM announcement live updates: How will the decision be taken?
According to an Indian Express report, BJP’s national leadership was likely to appoint two observers following a meeting of its 11-member Parliamentary Board led by Nadda this week, to take the process forward.
“The observers will interact with the incoming MLAs, then a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be called, where the CM pick will be revealed. This may take around a week since the Budget Session of Parliament is on till the 14th,” a source quoted in the report said.
Delhi new CM announcement live: BJP may go with a woman CM
Delhi new CM announcement live: After its massive victory in the Delhi assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is buzzing with discussions over who will be the next chief minister. This time, the party might go for a woman candidate, picking from its newly elected MLAs. Unconfirmed reports claimed there is also a possibility of appointing a deputy chief minister from a socially representative background, ensuring a diverse leadership team. Read more here.
Delhi new CM announcement live: BJP legislative party meeting date yet to be finalised
Delhi new CM announcement live: BJP leaders said the process of government formation will start after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit around February 15. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday sought an appointment with the lieutenant governor for his meeting with the party MLAs.
The date of a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party to elect the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly is yet to be finalised, they said.