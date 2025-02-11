Delhi new CM announcement live updates: BJP legislative party meet date yet to be final

Delhi new CM announcement live: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, BJP MPs from Delhi and newly-elected MLAs before a meeting after the victory in Delhi Assembly elections, at the Delhi state office in New Delhi, Sunday.

Delhi new CM announcement live updates: The Bharatiya Janata Paty is yet to announce its pick for chief minister after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the party's landslide win in the Delhi assembly election held on February 5. Some reports suggest that the BJP wants a first-time MLA to be the next CM. According to BJP leaders, the oath-taking ceremony will be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his US trip....Read More

Many names have been doing rounds as contenders to become the first BJP CM of Delhi since Sushma Swaraj in 1998. These include Parvesh Verma, Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva, senior party leader Vijender Gupta, and newly elected Mustafabad MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, among others.

Outgoing Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Paty leader Atishi resigned from the post after her party's defeat in the poll, paving the way for the new government formation.

While the Congress and AAP were embroiled in a bitter campaign in the run-up to the poll, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla reiterated that the INDIA alliance remains united and will collectively strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.