e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Raw material supplies, exports undisturbed for now’: Sitharaman on coronavirus impact

‘Raw material supplies, exports undisturbed for now’: Sitharaman on coronavirus impact

The Union government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy and various options are being gauged at different levels.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union government is “closely monitoring” the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy, Nirmala Sitharaman had said a day earlier during a meeting of the heads of PSU banks.
The Union government is “closely monitoring” the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy, Nirmala Sitharaman had said a day earlier during a meeting of the heads of PSU banks.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that she had held a meeting with representatives of about 23 industries and none of them had expressed any anxiety about raw material supplies or exports being disturbed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“However, some of them felt that if after 2 months, the situation does not improve regarding containing the virus they may start having some problems of raw material availability. We are trying to see how we can help them out,” the Finance Minister told news agency ANI.

The Union government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy and various options are being gauged at different levels, the minister added.

The Finance Minister met trade and industry representatives, economists and policy experts as part of her Budget outreach programme.

The government is “closely monitoring” the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy, she had said a day earlier during a meeting of the heads of PSU banks.

Over 2,700 people have died due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), which broke out in China’s Wuhan in December last year, while the number of those infected is around 80,000.

“We are very closely monitoring it. Secretary-level officials are engaging with their respective industries. I had informed you about the various options we have including airlifting raw material for some specific sectors, resourcing from other countries. All these are being worked out at the concerned department level,” Sitharaman told reporters.

.“We will have a quick review of all departments coming back with specific help that they may require. We will collate all these and respond,” the finance minister added.

tags
top news
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news