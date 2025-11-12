Search
R&AW chief Parag Jain gets additional charge of Secretary (Security)

ByPrawesh Lama
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 08:24 pm IST

The Secretary (Security) oversees the administrative functioning of the SPG - the elite security agency entrusted with the Prime Minister’s security

NEW DELHI: The Centre has assigned Research and Analysis Wing chief Parag Jain, the additional charge of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to an order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Security personnel stand guard amid high alert at Vijay Chowk (Hindustan Times)

Jain is a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer from the Punjab cadre.

The Secretary (Security) oversees the administrative functioning of the Special Protection Group (SPG) - the elite security agency entrusted with the Prime Minister’s security.

“The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat to Shri Parag Jain, IPS (PB:89), Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) under Cabinet Secretariat with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further order, whichever is earlier,” the ACC order said.

The post of Secretary (Security) has been vacant after the superannuation of Harinath Mishra (1990 batch IPS) on July 31, 2025.

The central government, on June 14, appointed Kerala cadre officer RA Chandrashekhar (who was special director of the Intelligence Bureau at the time) to the post. But Chandrashekhar was appointed Kerala police chief before he could take over the assignment. Since July 31, Manoj Govil, Secretary (Coordination), has been holding the additional charge of Secretary, Security.

