RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das positive for Covid-19

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 02:15 IST

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said he has been tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and will continue to work from isolation.

Das tweeted that he has not yet shown any symptoms and that he has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone,” he said on Twitter.

Das and the entire staff have been working from office ever since the lockdown started in March. Currently, the RBI has full strength of four deputy governors BP Kanungo, MK Jain, MD Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.

Das is the latest high-ranking executive among the country’s policy makers to test positive for the coronavirus. India is the second worst-affected country after the US, and while new infections have been declining, senior government officials including Prime Minister Narednra Modi have recently warned that a potential second wave is a risk to the economy