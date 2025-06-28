RCB stampede: Siddaramaiah pulls up top cops for shoddy probe

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday came down heavily on top police officers in Karnataka, pulling them up for poor quality of investigations and lack of proper information of critical events while referring to the delay in informing about stampede deaths during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebrations. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (CMofKarnataka-X)

Speaking at a review meeting held at the office of the director general of police in Bengaluru, the chief minister issued a series of stern directions to restore public confidence in law enforcement.

“Though the overall crime rate in the state is lower, the quality of police investigations has significantly declined. This must be improved immediately,” Siddaramaiah said, addressing senior police officials.

The chief minister expressed dismay over the delay in arresting an accused in the Bidar robbery case. “The accused has been identified, but it has been five months and still no arrest. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Pointing to the recent stampede in wake of celebration of RCB’s victory in IPL in Bengaluru that left 11 people dead, Siddaramaiah said, “I have been an MLA since 1983 and also served as chief minister earlier. Never have I seen such a riot incident in Bengaluru. Why do we even have an intelligence department if it cannot provide timely and accurate information?”

He continued, “The deaths occurred by 3.50 pm that day. Yet, even when I asked at 5.45 pm, I was told only one person had died, when in fact, 11 had already lost their lives. If senior officials had given me accurate information in time, I could have cancelled the stadium event. Isn’t this a clear failure?”

Siddaramaiah also admitted he was upset about having to suspend senior officers. “It pained me to suspend senior officials, but wasn’t there a mistake? We can’t shy away from action just because they’re high-ranking,” he said.

Criticising the police further for systemic shortcomings, he noted: “Charge sheets in criminal cases are often delayed, incomplete or ineffective. This is a major failure. Such lapses are intolerable.”

The chief minister questioned why only Mangaluru district has seen frequent communal unrest. “Why is it that only Mangaluru is consistently volatile? Why are such crimes not happening elsewhere?” he asked.

He grilled the officers on why no suo motu action is being taken against those delivering hate speeches. “Why is no suo motu action being taken against those who speak hatefully or disturb peace in the state? If you don’t act, we will be forced to act against you,” he warned.

He instructed the department to identify and act against individuals disturbing communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada district. “Whoever is behind the unrest—trace them to the root and take the strictest legal action,” he said.

The chief minister said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure law and order. “We are not here to sit idle blaming the system. Police stations should be citizen-friendly. At the same time, we must create an atmosphere where there is fear of the law among those with criminal intent,” he told the officers.

He also announced plans to fill vacant posts in the police department. “Recruitment for vacant positions will begin in two months. I’ve already allocated substantial funds to address departmental needs. I expect you to maintain peace and uphold law and order. It is your duty to ensure justice for both the powerful and the powerless,” he added.

Reinforcing the importance of the rule of law in a democracy, he said, “We have accepted democracy and the Constitution. We have pledged to uphold justice for all communities. So behave accordingly.”

“Police performance is crucial for maintaining peace in society. Listening to the problems of citizens and responding to their suffering is a core responsibility of the police in a democracy,” Siddaramaiah concluded.

The meeting was attended by home minister G Parameshwara, chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary Anjum Parvez, home department ACS Gaurav Gupta, and DGP Alok Mohan Salim, among others.