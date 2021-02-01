R-Day violence: Punjab Congress leaders raise concerns over 'missing' youths with Amit Shah
Congress MP Manish Tewari, and Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria met Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament House on Monday to trace the whereabouts of people "missing" since January 26 in the national capital during farmers' tractor parade.
The Punjab leaders and MLA Raj Kumar Chhabbewal expressed their concerns over the "missing youths" who were detained by the Delhi Police after the incident, and they demanded their early release.
The Punjab government later provided details of 120 people from the state who have been arrested by Delhi police in various cases registered during the tractor parade.
Randhawa and Sarkaria later said that in order to fight the legal cases of people arrested by the Delhi Police, the Punjab government has formed a team of 40 advocates who have already started their work.
Also Read | Farm laws: Agriculture minister has a suggestion and a warning for opposition
He said the advocates would meet the arrested persons and their families and fight the legal battle to provide justice to these persons free of cost.
The ministers said at a press conference that they have also appealed to the central government for taking a lenient view towards those arrested.
During the meeting, Shah stated that the list of arrested persons has been uploaded on the Home Ministry's website and if the state government provided any other list of missing persons, the central government would leave no stone unturned to find the whereabouts of such persons, Randhawa said.
On the deadlock between the Centre and farmer unions over farm laws, Randhawa said the home minister stated that the central government is ready for talks and waiting for farmers' response in this regard.
"The chief minister has called an all-party meeting on February 2 to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of farm laws and the farmer's agitation in the light of the recent developments in Delhi," the minister said.
The Delhi Police has said it filed over 35 cases and arrested more than 80 people in connection with the violence and vandalism in the national capital during a tractor parade on January 26 by the farmers protesting against the three new central agriculture laws.
Concerns have been raised in Punjab over some of the youths having gone "missing" after they were protesting at the Singhu border and having participated in the agitations at the Red Fort on Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naveen Patnaik lauds Budget 2021, says dip in share of central taxes worrying
- The Odisha CM said the Centre's replication of the state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darjeeling’s GJM, an ally of TMC, wants national body for Gorkhas
- The GJM said the All India Gorkha Assembly should be a pan-India statutory development body and all elected people’s representatives from the community should be its members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores 250 accounts blocked in India for a controversial hashtag
- Twitter decided to restore the 250-odd accounts after a meeting with officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to start regular classes for students of IX and XI from February 8
- The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border
- The BSF claimed its troopers were attacked by cattle smugglers following which they opened fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 patients have a narrow escape as fire breaks out in a Cuttack hospital
- Extension and construction work was being carried out in Sun Hospital at Tulasipur area when the fire started on the top floor. The hospital, among the biggest nursing homes in Cuttack, did not have many patients as construction work was going on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws stir: UP minister responds to farmer leader Naresh Tikait's remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile internet suspension now extended only in seven Haryana districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mamata says Union budget 'anti-farmer and anti-India'
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on privacy concerns to Google, WhatsApp, Amazon UPIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores accounts restricted for talking about 'farmer genocide'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce nationwide agitation on Feb 6, issue calls to block roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: A fortress in making in Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna HC raps Bihar govt for slow progress in cases of gang rapes of minors
- The court's observations came on an email complaint that child protection specialist of Unicef, Mansoor Qadri had sent to the Chairperson, Patna High Court Committee of Juvenile Justice and POCSO on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox