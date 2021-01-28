R-Day violence: 'Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done?' asks Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday accused the Delhi Police of showing negligence during violence at Red Fort on Republic Day when many protesters stormed the monument and hoisted their flags. "Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why no firing was done?" asked Tikait, the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which is spearheading the farmers' movement against Centre's farm laws since November.

Speaking about Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been accused of instigating the violence on Tuesday by farmer unions, Tikait said, "Police allowed him to leave and didn't arrest him. Nothing has been done even now."

The protest against the three farm laws is continuing for over two months now. But it derailed on January 26 when farmers who were carrying out tractor rally barged inside the Red Fort and hoisted their own flag at its ramparts. During the rally, agitating farmers also broke barricades and vandalised public property as they clashed with police. One farmer was killed and nearly 400 police personnel were injured during the violence.

Following the violence, Delhi Police have filed 22 FIRs against farm unions in connection to the violence. Police also sent a notice to at least 20 farmer leaders including Tikait on Thursday for breaching the agreement with police regarding the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The notice was served by the police to farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Balbir S Rajewal and asked them to give a reply within three days, informed Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Tikait has termed the violence as "conspiracy to malign the farmer unions and distance Punjab from the rest of the country."

Tens of thousands of protesters are camping in and around Delhi to protest against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The bills were passed in September last year.

