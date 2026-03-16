'Ready for any drug test': KTR on Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud's challenge

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday said that he is ready for any drug test, refuting the claims accusing the BRS party of being involved in the drug case. BRS working president KT Rama Rao. (@BRSparty)

Taking it to X, he condemned the usage of drugs and stressed that anyone peddling drugs in the State will adhere to strict punishment by the administration, regardless of their political affiliation.

"Drugs create monsters out of human beings. It is unfortunate that even people in responsible positions are resorting to drug usage. I personally am strictly against drugs and the use of illicit substances. My party, BRS, condemns usage of drugs and any illegal activities. Anyone using and peddling drugs should be strictly punished as per the law, irrespective of their political affiliation," he wrote.

Further speaking on the challenge given by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, he said that he is ready for any drug test. He also asked for similar drug tests to be undertaken by all political representatives to set an example for the public.

"Having said that, I vehemently condemn the way the BRS party is being dragged into this highly deplorable situation. Using the drug case to settle scores with BRS is a reflection of your disgusting politics. I have already repeated several times that I am ready for any test. I welcome Mahesh Kumar Goud's suggestion that public representatives from all political parties should take this test. Let's lead by example. I also hereby warn strongly that dragging my name into any and every drug case will be responded to with legal notices," he wrote on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Goud challenged KTR to undergo a drug test, saying the issue would be raised during the upcoming Assembly session following the recent police raid at ex-MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse in Rangareddy district.

Speaking to ANI, Goud said, "Tomorrow we are going to have our Assembly session. In Assembly, you and we all people have the test. Let's prove innocence."

He described the alleged drug use as a serious concern and accused the previous BRS government of allowing the drug problem to grow during its decade-long rule in Telangana.

"This is a very sensitive and heinous crime. For the last 10 years of the BRS rule, drugs were flown like anything. Most of the young people got habituated to drugs; there were doubts about even KTR. The then PCC president and CM Revanth Reddy challenged for a test, but KTR could not come. Now the whole KTR batch is habituated to drugs. We have serious doubts. I demand that KTR come for a test. Tomorrow we are going to have our assembly session. In assembly, let's all have test. We are going to prove our innocence," Goud said.

His remarks come after officials said that six people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a police raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad in Rangareddy district. (ANI)