‘Ready for flight and fight’: Eknath Shinde as IAF aircraft lands at Navi Mumbai airport

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that his ruling alliance, Mahayuti, is ready for both “flight and fight” in the upcoming elections, following the BJP's historic victory in the Haryana assembly polls. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others during inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Airport runway in Mumbai.(PTI)

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi knocked down the opposition in Haryana and called for the same action in Maharashtra.

After witnessing the trial landing of an IAF aircraft at the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Ulwe, Shinde told the media persons that his government is striving to begin commercial operations ahead of the scheduled deadline of March 31, 2025.

Shinde heads a tripartite coalition government in Maharashtra that includes his party Shiv Sena, the BJP, and the NCP led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

“Today, an Indian Air Force C295 aircraft made a successful test landing at the runway at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. We are ready for both flight and fight,” Shinde said in an apparent reference to the upcoming state assembly elections.

According to the airport operator, the transport carrier C295 landed on the southern runway 26 at 12.14 pm, marking a significant milestone.

The aircraft received a water cannon salute upon arrival. The airport, developed by the Adani Group, is expected to begin commercial operations early next year.

The chief minister said that the greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will have a high capacity and will rank among the major aviation facilities in the country.

Describing it as a significant gift to the people, Shinde mentioned that once operational, it will greatly reduce congestion at the busy Mumbai airport.

He also highlighted that the construction of the 21.8-km-long, six-lane Atal Setu sea bridge has brought the upcoming airport closer to both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Referring to the BJP's victory in Haryana, Shinde remarked, “Modi threw one punch that floored the opposition. The same should be done in Maharashtra.”

