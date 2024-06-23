Annual income limit for identifying creamy layer in BCs increased to 8L: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Sunday announced that the annual income limit for identifying persons in the ‘creamy layer’ among the backward classes (BCs) for the purpose of reservation in public employment and educational institutions has been increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh by the state government. Saini said this is similar to the central government norm and income from salary and agriculture will not be included in this limit. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Sunday announced that the annual income limit for identifying persons in the ‘creamy layer’ among the backward classes (BCs) for the purpose of reservation in public employment and educational institutions has been increased from ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh by the state government. (HT File)

The existing income and wealth criteria notified by the state government in 2021 for identifying persons in the ‘creamy layer’ amongst the BCs to exclude them from the purview of reservation in public employment and educational institutions was a gross annual income of ₹6 lakh and above of the parents or wealth above ₹1 crore for last three consecutive years.

Saini announced the fresh criteria at OBC Morcha Sarv Samaj Samrasta Sammelan held in Gurugram on Sunday.

The chief minister further announced that the reservation for backward classes in Group-A and Group-B posts, currently at 15 %, will be increased to 27% in line with the central government’s policy. Besides, the backlog of vacancies for BCs in group-A and B will be filled on priority with preparations underway for a special recruitment drive, Saini said. To ensure BCs get employment opportunities smoothly, the CM announced that 27% reservation will also be implemented in the recruitment done through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.