‘Real Diwali when misrule of NDA ends’: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said it would be a real Diwali for the country when the ‘misrule’ of the NDA government ends at the Centre.

“The real Diwali for the country is the day when the misrule of the NDA is put an end to,” he said in his Diwali message to the people.

The CM lashed out at the Centre, saying it had displayed an ‘inhuman attitude’ by not extending ‘even a paisa’ for victims of the devastating cyclone Titli that struck north coastal Andhra Pradesh last month.

“Despite the indifferent attitude of the Centre, we aided the cyclone victims and provided relief,” he said.

Noting that Diwali meant a ‘row of lights’, the CM hoped it would usher in a row of victories for Andhra Pradesh.

“Seeing a glow in people’s eyes is the real Diwali for me,” he added.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 14:13 IST