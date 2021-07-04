'Real tribute': Kejriwal demands 'Bharat Ratna' for doctors who fought Covid-19

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has demanded Bharat Ratna for the doctors and healthcare workers, who were on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. He said this would be the true tribute to those doctors who lost their lives.

"This year "Indian doctor" should get Bharat Ratna. And by “Indian Doctor” I mean all doctors, nurses and paramedics. This will be a true tribute to the martyred doctors. And an honour for those who serve without worrying about their life and family. The whole country will be happy with this," Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet posted in Hindi on Sunday.

इस वर्ष “भारतीय डॉक्टर” को भारत रत्न मिलना चाहिए। “भारतीय डॉक्टर” मतलब सभी डॉक्टर, नर्स और पैरामेडिक



शहीद हुए डाक्टर्ज़ को ये सच्ची श्रद्धांजली होगी। अपनी जान और परिवार की चिंता किए बिना सेवा करने वालों का ये सम्मान होगा।



पूरा देश इस से खुश होगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2021





Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had hailed the contribution of doctors in saving people's lives from Covid-19. "Losing the life of even one person is very saddening but India has also saved the lives of lakhs of its people from coronavirus. A big credit for it goes to our hard working doctors, healthcare workers and front line workers," he had said while addressing an event of the Indian Medical Association event (IMA) on National Doctors' Day on July 1.

Noting that coronavirus is new and is mutating, the Prime Minister said India's doctors, with their knowledge and experience, are fighting the challenges posed by the virus.

According to the IMA, nearly 800 doctors died during the second wave of Covid-19 across the country, out of which 128 - the highest - lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115.

States like Maharashtra and Kerala where the prevalence of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 is on a rise also reported deaths of doctors in double digits. Maharashtra reported 23 doctor deaths and Kerala reported 24 deaths, according to IMA data.

Puducherry has so far reported the lowest fatality count of doctors by logging one death only, the IMA said.