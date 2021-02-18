Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)
- LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
In a major setback to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, more than 200 party leaders, including its state secretary Keshav Singh, joined the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday.
Welcoming the leaders into the JD (U), its national president R C P Singh said there was no place for family and dynasty in his party. “If one is honest, dedicated and has merit, he can get any post in the JD(U), which is the only party which believes in socialist ideology,” said Singh.
On Wednesday, Rameshwar Chaurasia, a former MLA and once a prominent BJP face, had resigned from the primary membership of the LJP which he had joined just before the 2020 Bihar Assembly election.
Chaurasia had contested Assembly elections from Sasaram on an LJP ticket after being overlooked by the BJP but lost. Chaurasia hasn’t joined any party yet but there is speculation that he could return to the BJP.
In the 2020 election, the LJP played the role of a spoilsport as it damaged the JD(U)’s prospects by fielding candidates in almost all the seats that the latter contested. While the JD(U) could win only 43 seats, the LJP itself won only one seat.
Keshav Singh, who is said to be have been a confidant of Chirag Paswan, accused his former boss of selling the party. “We took the LJP to every nook and corner of Bihar but after he (Chirag) took over, he was instrumental in giving tickets to those involved in scams who went on to become Lok Sabha MPs. Very soon, he will be in jail as he is involved in an income tax scam,” said Singh.
Meanwhile, the JD(U) has decided to celebrate chief minister Nitish Kumar’s birthday on March 1 as Vikas Diwas.
The JD (U) chief said party workers will take to every village to highlight the development ushered in by Kumar. “Nitish Kumar has given a new identity to Bihar. He believes in the service of Bihar and Bihar is his family,” said Singh.
