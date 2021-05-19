Rebel YSR Cong MP, held by CID, to remain in hospital till Friday

Hyderabad: Rebel YSR Congress party Member of Parliament Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who complained of cardiac issues and alleged police torture after he was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) last week, will remain under supervision of doctors at Military Hospital in Secunderabad till Friday, officials said.

Last Saturday, the MP from Narasapuram constituency in West Godavari district was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Guntur after he was arrested on sedition charges. On Monday, the Supreme Court directed that Raju be medically examined at the army hospital and kept his bail plea for hearing on Friday.

According to a defence medical officer familiar with the development, Raju underwent a medical examination by a board of three doctors constituted by the commandant of the medical hospital.

The medical examination was conducted under the supervision of Telangana high court registrar D Nagarjuna who was appointed as a judicial officer by the high court chief justice as per directions of the top court.

“The medical examination was videographed. His blood samples were taken for conducting various tests. His health condition is stable. After obtaining all medical examination reports, the medical board will submit a report on Raju’s health status to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover,” the official cited above said.

The official said that Raju had complained of difficulty in walking due to alleged custodial torture by Andhra police. His statement was recorded by the doctors. “He had swelling on his right leg and he was administered painkillers for treating the inflammation,” the official said.

The official added that Raju would have to remain in the hospital till Friday for observation and medical care. His period of stay in the hospital would be treated as judicial custody which would end on May 28.

In his plea to the Supreme Court, Raju claimed that he was suffering from cardiac issues after having undergone a bypass surgery recently. The legislator also alleged that he was beaten and tortured in police custody.

Following a direction from the apex court, the Andhra Pradesh government shifted Raju to the Military Hospital in Secunderabad around midnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, military officials in the hospital refused permission to Raju’s son K Bharat to visit his father. The officials categorically told him that there was no permission for Raju’s family members to meet or see him.

“It is unfortunate that I was not permitted to see my father. Since it was the Supreme Court order, I have to follow it,” Bharat said.

Raju was arrested on May 14 and a day later, his bail plea was dismissed by the Andhra Pradesh high court on the ground that the same ought to be moved before the sessions court. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has accused him of delivering hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government.

Although Raju is an MP representing the YSR Congress Party from Narasapuram constituency, he has been critical of the party leadership and the state government and even demanded cancellation of bail granted to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a corruption case. Last year, the Delhi high court ordered Y-category security cover for the MP in view of threats that followed his anti-party rant.