Rebels push for BJP chief’s ouster, supporters plan show of strength

BengaluruThe internal troubles of the Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is escalating with a rebel faction intensifying its opposition to state president BY Vijayendra. While dissident leaders have taken their grievances to New Delhi, lobbying for his removal, Vijayendra’s supporters have announced to organise a massive convention on February 12 to showcase their strength. Karnataks BJP President B Y Vijayendra (PTI)

Several senior BJP leaders, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, GM Siddeshwara, Kumar Bangarappa, Arvind Limbavali, Anna Saheb Jolle, Srimanth Patil and BP Harish, have openly voiced their discontent with Vijayendra’s leadership.

In response, Vijayendra’s camp held a meeting in Bengaluru at the residence of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu on Wednesday. Former minister MP Renukacharya announced the plans for a grand convention on February 12 to rally support for Vijayendra. “Following the event, party leaders plan to visit New Delhi to urge the BJP high command to retain Vijayendra as the state president,” he said.

The statement was in response to Yatnal, who intensified his criticism of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, accusing him of staging a “sympathy drama” by claiming ill health. “Yediyurappa has opened a drama company. He claims to be unwell at home, but was fit enough to visit Siddaramaiah yesterday. He is trying to gain sympathy to protect his son. He dreams of consuming all of Karnataka and then passing it on to his son Vijayendra,” Yatnal said.

Mocking the BJP stalwart, he added, “I wish Yediyurappa a long life. He has many grandchildren. If he spends an hour each day playing with them, he can live for 100-150 years. But he should stop claiming to be unwell,” he said.

Yatnal further alleged that Yediyurappa had sidelined loyal Lingayat leaders such as former MP Siddeshwar and senior party figure BB Shivappa for his son’s benefit. “Yediyurappa’s time is over. No one can save him now. Calling himself a ‘Royal Tiger’ or ‘Tiger of the Hills’ will not help,” he said.

In retaliation, taking a dig at rebel leader Yatnal, Renukacharya accused him of betrayal. He said, “You speak of corruption, but you were once a tipper driver and conductor. How did you come to own a sugar factory worth hundreds of crores?”

He further alleged that Yatnal was working under the influence of Karnataka’s minister for large and medium industries MB Patil to weaken the BJP. According to Renukacharya, Yatnal’s decision to contest from Vijayapura instead of Babaleshwara was orchestrated in collaboration with Patil.

Meanwhile, the rebel leaders met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday night to voice their complaints against Vijayendra. “We have tried to convince them about our demand for his replacement. We will abide by whatever decision the party high command takes,” senior leader Ramesh Jarkiholi told reporters.