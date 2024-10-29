'Received assurance at the highest level…': Omar Abdullah on J&K's statehood

Days after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah told officers on Monday that he had received "assurances from the highest level" that J&K's union territory status was temporary. Omar Abdullah said some people think that they can exploit the system to their advantage.(File)

Omar Abdullah made the remark while addressing administrative secretaries in Srinagar.

"If anybody thinks that somehow the fact that we are a UT will shield you from the consequences of practices that go against the pledge, please remember the shield may last temporarily, but it is only temporary," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Referring to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's say in governance, Omar Abdullah said the employees of the union territory's government had been working in a "hybrid system of governance". He said some people think that they can exploit the system to their advantage.

“But please rest assured that this is very much a temporary phase,” Omar said.

He said he had returned after "successful" meetings in the national capital. He said once statehood is restored, there wouldn't be loopholes to be exploited.

"I have received assurance at the highest level that their commitments made to Jammu and Kashmir, particularly with regard to the governance, will change," he added.

On October 16, the union territory's cabinet passed a resolution seeking statehood.

Omar Abdullah met with defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, minister of roads, transport & highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital last week.

In 2019, the BJP-led Centre revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. It also carved two union territories from the erstwhile state – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir got an elected government after a hiatus of around five years. The National Conference won 42 out of the state's 90 seats.

‘Restoration of statehood policy matter, not a political issue’: BJP

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina had said restoration of statehood to the Union Territory was not a political issue but a policy matter.

“Peace, harmony and prosperity have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the hard work of J-K's citizens, the army, police and the paramilitary forces. Now that a newly-elected government has been sworn in following the Assembly elections, I feel the sensitive issues should be discussed and addressed through cooperation without playing politics," Raina said.

With inputs from PTI