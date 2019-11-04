Received complaints of privacy breach in Bengal, says Guv Dhankhar

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 04:12 IST

West Bengal Governor Jadgeep Dhankhar on Sunday took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging that many people had complained to him that their privacy was breached by the state administration.

Jadgeep Dhankhar’s remarks came a day after the chief minister alleged that her phone had been tapped by the Union government as well as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

She had also alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has bought the Pegasus spyware made in Israel for snooping on people.

“I do not know on the basis of which document or proof the chief minister made the allegations. What I can say is that a lot of people, from politicians and traders to people involved in other fields, have complained before me that their privacy is being compromised here,” Dhankhar said while responding to questions from the media on Banerjee’s allegations.

Banerjee’s allegations came after WhatsApp alleged earlier this week that Israel-based NSO Group had misused its platform to aid spying on around 1400 people across the world using its Pegasus spyware. In India, human rights activists, lawyers and journalists were among those in who said they were targets of the phone hack aimed at snooping on them.

Following Dhankhar’s statement, Trinamool Congress secretary general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee said that the governor was “being prompted” by others to target the state government.

“It seems he is not here to serve as the constitutional head but has other intentions. Why does he need to comment on each and every statement made by the chief minister?” Chatterjee asked, reiterating the TMC’s charge that the Governor is acting in a partisan way.

“He is acting just like a leader of the BJP. If you remove the face (of Dhankhar), the comments would sound like those made by Dilip Ghosh,” he said.

Dilip Ghosh is the president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit.

“Let the Governor make public the list of people who have complained of a privacy breach. They must all be BJP leaders,” Chatterjee said.

Following Chatterjee’s remarks, Ghosh criticised the Trinamool Congress for “making it a practice to repeatedly disrespect the constitutional position of governor, the first citizen of a state.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, seconded Dhankhar’s remark.

“He is absolutely correct. For a long time, the state administration is snooping on opposition leaders and some police officers have gained expertise in this operation,” said Chowdhury.

“The state is no different from the Centre in this matter. If Banerjee is criticising tapping of phones she must remember that charity begins at home,” the MP from Berhampore in Bengal said.

Dhankhar on Sunday also expressed his grievance over not being invited to the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which has turned into a star-studded ceremony ever since Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011.

Repeating his concerns over the state’s law and order situation, Dhankhar said, “The criminal justice system in West Bengal has to be fair. I am pained to see violence, especially those triggered by political motives,” he added.