Received 142 crore as proceeds of crime: Probe agency's charge against Gandhis

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2025 12:00 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate told the court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a Delhi court that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi received 142 crore as "proceeds of crime" in the National Herald money laundering case. The statement was made by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared on behalf of the ED during preliminary submissions on whether the court should take cognisance of the agency’s chargesheet.

Legal representatives for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul requested the court to list the matter for the next month(ANI )
The ED, which recently filed the chargesheet in the matter, is currently making its initial arguments before Special Judge Vishal Gogne. According to ASG Raju, a prima facie case of money laundering has been established against the Gandhis and other accused individuals.

The court proceedings follow a long-standing investigation that began after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a private complaint on June 26, 2014. The ED formally launched its probe in 2021 after the magistrate court took cognisance of Swamy’s allegations.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Gogne also directed the ED to provide a copy of the chargesheet to Swamy, who remains a key complainant in the case.

Meanwhile, the legal representatives for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi requested the court to list the matter for the next month, allowing them time to prepare their submissions in response to the ED’s charges.

