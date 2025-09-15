UK MP wants action against Elon Musk over ‘violence is coming’ speech at anti-immigration rally. He responds

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, the third-largest party in Britain’s Parliament, has urged the UK government and the Opposition to condemn tech billionaire Elon Musk for his remarks at a far-right rally in London on Saturday. Elon Musk has argued that the UK requires a dissolution of parliament.(AP File Photo)

The politician has also urged the Keir Starmer-led government to “consider what sanctions Elon Musk should face as a consequence".

The “Unite the Kingdom” march against immigration, led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, drew over 100,000 people to central London. Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, also gave a fiery speech at the massive far-right rally, telling protesters they must either “fight back or face death”.

Musk argued that the UK requires a “dissolution of parliament” and a “change of government", and said that “massive uncontrolled migration” was contributing to the “destruction of Britain”. Musk also told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die”.

Writing to Keir Starmer, Davey claimed that Elon Musk is deliberately spreading misinformation, fuelling anger and inciting violence in the UK.

“The recent conduct of Elon Musk – deliberately spreading misinformation, stoking anger and encouraging violence – represents a reckless and dangerous assault on those values. This attempt to endanger public safety and meddle in our politics must be met with clarity and resolve," he wrote.

“We must make clear that no individual, however wealthy or powerful, can get away with using their platform to inflame tensions and incite violence. At the same time, we must uphold freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest without fear of violence, intimidation, or manipulation from abroad,” he added.

Musk, responded to the letter shared by Davey on X. “You are a craven coward,” he wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Starmer had emphasised that Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. He also stressed that his country will “never yield" to far-right protesters who exploit the English flag as a cover for violence and to spread fear.

"Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division," Starmer wrote on X.