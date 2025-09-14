London rally descends into chaos soon after Musk's provocative 'fight or die' speech

A massive far-right rally in London, billed as one of the largest in Britain’s history, descended into violent clashes on Saturday, with police reporting 25 arrests and 26 officers injured. The event, organised by activist Tommy Robinson, also drew sharp condemnation after billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk delivered provocative remarks via video link. Elon Musk addressed the London far-right rally via video call, drawing cheers from the crowd and criticism from political leaders.

The Metropolitan Police said an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 people joined Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration — far exceeding organisers’ projections. Draped in Union Jack and St. George’s flags, many participants attempted to breach police cordons near counter-protesters, triggering several hours of tense confrontations. Officers reported assaults, broken bones, and concussions in what Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist called “unacceptable violence.”

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood condemned the attacks on police, warning that “anyone taking part in criminal activity will face the full force of the law.”

What did Elon Musk say

Among the speakers addressing the crowd was Musk, who joined by video call. The owner of X (formerly Twitter) claimed that “the left is the party of murder and celebrating murder” and warned attendees that “whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”

His intervention was met with loud cheers from the crowd but drew immediate backlash from political leaders and anti-racism groups, who accused him of stoking division and legitimising extremist rhetoric. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, criticised Musk’s participation, calling it “deeply irresponsible” given the violent scenes that unfolded.

Hope Not Hate, a UK-based anti-racism charity, said the rally featured “a number of well-known far-right extremists” and described it as “probably the largest far-right demonstration ever in Britain.”

Robinson invokes Charlie Kirk

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, described the gathering as a “free speech festival.” He posted an image of the crowds on X shortly after the rally, calling it “a show of patriotic unity like nothing seen before” and dedicating the event to the late US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Many attendees carried placards featuring Kirk’s image alongside anti-immigration slogans such as “stop the boats.”

Counter-protest and context

Roughly 5,000 people joined a counter-demonstration organised by Stand Up to Racism, about a mile away. Diane Abbott, veteran Labour MP, told Sky News that Robinson and his allies were spreading “dangerous lies” about asylum seekers.

The rally comes amid heightened anti-immigration sentiment in the UK, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party topping some opinion polls and tensions rising around the housing of asylum seekers in hotels. It also follows last year’s anti-immigration riots, which Robinson was accused of inciting online.

King’s College London academic Georgios Samaras noted that Saturday’s event drew “multiple factions within the far-right, as well as newcomers,” underscoring the breadth of mobilisation.