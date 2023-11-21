'Record high': Domestic airlines carried 4.59 lakh passengers on Nov 20

India's domestic air traffic once again touched a new peak as airlines carried 4,59,526 passengers. The number of flight movements was recorded at 5,468 on November 20.



This was the third straight day when the country's domestic air traffic touched a new peak. This was the third straight day when the country's domestic air traffic touched a new peak.(Reuters)

While the traffic was at a fresh high of 4,56,748 on November 18 (Saturday), it reached a new peak of 4,56,910 on November 19 (Sunday), according to PTI.

Last year, on November 20, the count of domestic air passengers was at 3,94,07 and the number of flight movements was 5,468.

The civil aviation ministry said that post-Covid, India's domestic aviation turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well.

"Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day," the ministry wrote in a post on X.

The ministry also said that the highest single-day air traffic since the pandemic hit, marks a remarkable 7.4% surge above pre-Covid averages.

"Taking flight to new heights! The Ministry of Civil Aviation soars as it celebrates the highest single-day air traffic since the pandemic hit, marking a remarkable 7.4% surge above pre-COVID averages. A clear sign of recovery and resilience in the skies," the ministry wrote on X.

India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world and domestic air passenger traffic registered an annual growth of nearly 11% to 1.26 crore in October, according to PTI.

