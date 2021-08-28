Home / India News / Record 26,530 crore investment in Greater Noida in 4.5 years: UP govt
The announcement of a Jewar international airport further attracted companies towards Greater Noida.(Representative Image)
Record 26,530 crore investment in Greater Noida in 4.5 years: UP govt

In the last one year alone, when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) wreaked havoc, plots ranging from 40 to 1,000 square metres were allotted to 46 investors in Greater Noida to set up their units, the Uttar Pradesh government said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:33 PM IST

Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh has received a record investment of 26,530 crore ($3.56 billion) in the last four and a half years, the state government said in a release on Saturday. The huge investment will lead to generation of jobs for the youth of the state, it added.

The UP government said that a total of 391 big investors from across the country and abroad have bought land in Greater Noida to set up their factories, which will provide employment to 71,500 people, including more than 40 per cent local youths.

In order to meet the growing demand of investors, the Greater Noida Authority is setting up eight new industrial sectors and buying about 900 hectares of land, the government added.

The policies put in place by the Yogi Adityanath government include promotion of IT and manufacturing, and food processing industries. Popular Chinese electronics and mobile phone companies Oppo and Vivo, Hiranadani Group, Dreamtouch Electronics, Inox Air, Lami Plastic Manufacturing are some of the big names that have shown interest in Greater Noida.

The announcement of a Jewar international airport further attracted companies towards Greater Noida. In view of these developments, an integrated industrial township is being built on 750 acres by Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL), a joint venture between Greater Noida Authority and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

