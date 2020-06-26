e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark

Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress contracted the coronavirus infection in Kurnool district and has been sent on home quarantine. He is the second legislator in the state to have been infected with the virus, after a lawmaker tested positive in Vizianagaram district earlier.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Andhra’s Kadapa district registered 133 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day spike in any district.
Andhra’s Kadapa district registered 133 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day spike in any district.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 curve continued to rise steeply as the state recorded 605 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its biggest single-day tally so far, taking the state past the 11,000 mark.

With 10 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the Telugu state climbed to 146. Andhra Pradesh’s total coronavirus tally currently stands at 11,489.

Andhra’s Kadapa district registered 133 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day spike in any district.

ALSO READ | Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh; death toll at 15,301

Kurnool and Krishna districts reported four new deaths each and Guntur and Visakhapatnam one each, according to the latest health bulletin by the state government.

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress contracted the coronavirus infection in Kurnool district and has been sent on home quarantine. He is the second legislator in the state to have been infected with the virus, after a lawmaker tested positive in Vizianagaram district.

In the last 24 hours, 191 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state and have been discharged from hospitals.

The 11,489 Covid-19 cases include 9,353 local people, 1,764 who have come from other states and 372 people who have arrived in Andhra Pradesh from abroad.

The state now has 6,145 active Covid-19 cases after 5,196 patients have been discharged till date.

India’s Covid-19 tally surged to 490,401 after 17,296 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease , the highest in a single day, were reported from across the country, according to the Union health ministry on Friday.

There are 189,463 active Covid-19 cases in the country and the death toll mounted to 15,301 as 407 people succumbed to the illness between Thursday and Friday morning, the health ministry data indicated.

During the last 24 hours, 13,940 Covid-19 patients have been cured. So far, 285,636 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery rate to 58.24%.

tags
top news
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
LIVE: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19
LIVE: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19
‘Speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’
‘Speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In