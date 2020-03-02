e-paper
Recovering science to protect the planet

The challenge is to stop rote learning and help people apply science to their lives and backyards.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 07:03 IST
Bharati Chaturvedi
Bharati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People stumble when science confronts beliefs, not in air alone but in other areas as well.
People stumble when science confronts beliefs, not in air alone but in other areas as well.
         

India has to rethink how we teach science to a population that has inherited so much science in its everyday culture, but fails to think scientifically about the environment today.

Enter the 21st century Indian. In the winter, a well-educated individual suggested we improve our immediate environment by burning eucalyptus leaves. Another suggested gobar (cow dung).

I understand these as ancient remedies, when the air was less polluted, science less advanced and alternatives not available. But burning anything causes air pollution. Sure, people make trade-offs. You can do a havan but keep it short and small.

Also, you have to be cognisant that you’ve increased pollution. The same applies to agarbattis (incense sticks), which one can avoid. All this is small stuff compared to the many who claim that air pollution doesn’t kill anyone. They often present themselves as evidence-“we’re alive,” they pronounce.

How does one explain chronic exposures to them? That the heart can collapse one day. That 12 lakh die every year in India from unclean air? People stumble when science confronts beliefs, not in air alone but in other areas as well. One can rationalise how both came to be, but for that, one has to understand both science and its pathway in India.

The challenge is to stop rote learning and help people apply science to their lives and backyards. To push teachers to facilitate critical, science based, rational questioning and thinking.

This requires a new way to teach and test science. Otherwise, we’ll get 10th pass folks pontificating non-science and harming the planet and its people.

( The writer is the founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)
BJP readies for tricky seat-sharing negotiations with JD(U) in Bihar
Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage for Delhi riot victims
Parliament opens today, turbulent session on cards
Congress looks to send mix of young, experienced to Rajya Sabha
Studies show Asia’s ‘water towers’ are crumbling, acute water crisis by 2050
British PM Boris Johnson backs ‘fantastic’ Priti Patel amid bullying row
Coughing Pope pulls out of spiritual retreat amid Italy’s coronavirus alarm
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
