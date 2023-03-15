Recruitment for 5151 vacancies in ITBP underway: Govt

The recruitment for 5151 vacancies across ranks in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is underway, minister of state for home Nityanand Rai has told Parliament. The ITBP guards the 3,488 km India-China border. (Twitter)

Rai said the paramilitary force was allocated ₹6387.33 in 2019-20, ₹7588.43 in 2021-22, and ₹8196.98 crore in 2022-23.

Officials aware of the matter said the recruitment Rai referred to on Tuesday is separate from the seven new battalions the ITBP is to raise over the next three years.

“The first recruitment of around 3000 personnel related to the seven new battalions should happen within this year. It will be a continuous process for the next three years,” said an official.

On February 15, the Union government announced the Cabinet committee on security has cleared the deployment of 9,400 ITBP personnel along the India-China frontier in Arunachal Pradesh, where a new sector headquarters of the force will also be set up.

The announcement came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between China and India following the clash in Ladakh’s Galwan in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese personnel dead.

ITBP guards the 3,488 km India-China border across Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.