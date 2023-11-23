Refugees now reach south Mizoram amid fresh airstrikes by Myanmar army

Aizawl Fresh air strikes by the Myanmar’s military forces against anti-Junta rebels are leading to the influx of more refugees into India — now on the southern side of Mizoram from the porous international border — according to officials in the state aware of the matter.

At least 90 new Myanmar nationals crossed the Mizoram borders over the last two days, say officials. (ANI)

The civil administration said on Wednesday evening that it has recorded at least 90 new Myanmar nationals who crossed over to Mizoram’s Laki and Kakichua areas over the last two days after their villages were bombed by the Myanmar military in the Lailenpi area across the border.

Myanmar nationals are allowed to cross the 496.5km porous border with Mizoram, and travel up to 16km within the state under the Free Movement Regime. Most people living in the border villages in Myanmar are from Kuki-Chin-Zo tribes, and share ethnic ties with residents on the Indian side of the border.

While new refugees were streaming into north Mizoram since the fighting between the ruling Junta and the rebel forces intensified in Myanmar on October 27, this is the first time in the past two weeks that the southern district of Saiha received refugees who had lost their homes.

In all, government estimates suggest over 30,000 refugees from Myanmar are living in parts of northern Mizoram -- at least 20000 in the biggest Aizawl district, and about 10,000 near the northern town of Champai — since the 2021 military coup in Myanmar. About 5,000 more have arrived after November 11 and 12 but several of them have also since returned.

“There were 40 refugees who crossed from Laipenpi to the southern side of Mizoram between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The number may have increased. We are allowing civilians who are unarmed and not carrying any prohibited item. Some said their homes were destroyed in the air strikes on Tuesday. Others said they fled for their lives for safety reasons. They are housed at the refugee centre and are being taken care of by the NGOs and civil administration,” an Assam Rifles officer, who asked not to be named, said.

Earlier this month, rebel groups in Myanmar, such as Peoples Defence Force, Chinland Defence Force and Chin National Army, took over military posts in the border areas. In response, the Myanmar army bombed the areas on Myanmar side, resulting in thousands of villagers losing their homes and fleeing to India.

Not only civilians but 74 army personnel also fled to Mizoram at two border police posts after their military bases were taken over by anti-military forces. Assam Rifles in coordination with other security forces airlifted them to Moreh(Manipur) and handed them over to the Myanmar army authorities at the India-Myanmar border in Moreh.

Lalthiamsang Sailo, joint secretary(home) confirmed Wednesday’s latest entry of Myanmar nationals on the southern part of the state. “The number of refugees in south Myanmar is around 90. They will return soon. Of the recent 5,000 people who had crossed over to Champhai in the last two weeks, nearly two-thirds have already returned home. These people realised that their villages in Myanmar are no longer controlled by the Myanmar army but the groups fighting against the army, so they found it safe to return.”

Sailo said that since 2021, the 30,000-odd Myanmar nationals who came into India have spread across the state. Many have taken jobs in Mizoram hotels, shops, markets, or are engaged in small-time jobs. Some are also living with their relatives because many people from there are married to Mizoram residents.

While Sailo said that many refugees who came to India recently are returning, it’s hard to keep track of the numbers. At least three dozen refugees are also still admitted to hospitals in Champhai and Aizawl after sustaining injuries during the fighting.

Meanwhile, Ruatpuia, an officer-bearer of the Central Young Lai Association(CYLA) — the civil society works with refugees in southern districts of Mizoram — said,”We heard about the fresh influx of refugees in Siaha. Our association is reaching out to them.”

The turmoil comes at a time when Mizoram faces assembly elections — the state went to the polls on November 7, and the results will be announced on December 3 along with four other states.

