Regional security, Gaza conflict discussed in India, Oman strategic dialogue

NEW DELHI: The Gaza conflict and the regional security situation, including in the Red Sea and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, figured in the strategic dialogue between India and Oman, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The Ninth Strategic Dialogue at the level of Deputy National Security Advisers of the National Security Council Secretariats of India and Oman was held in Muscat, Oman on February 26 (ANI/X)

India’s deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri participated in the ninth edition of the strategic dialogue held in Muscat on February 26. The dialogue, which began in 2014, has been regularly held alternatively in India and Oman.

The people, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the dialogue as frank and constructive and said the discussions focused on issues of regional and bilateral concern.

The two sides discussed the “regional security situation resulting from the Gaza conflict, including in the Red Sea, GCC region and the Middle East in general”, one of the persons cited above said.

Both sides noted that discussions on the signing of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) were progressing and the early finalisation of the trade deal will benefit both countries, the people said.

The two sides agreed that all existing bilateral issues on which agreement had been reached will be closely followed up and new areas for cooperation identified.

In this context, discussions were held on strategic, military and security cooperation, apart from cooperation in disaster management, oceanography and artificial intelligence, the people said.

While highlighting the historical nature of bilateral ties, both sides noted the positive impact of people-to-people contacts between India and Oman, the people said. The Indian side thanked Oman for hosting a large number of Indians, who have positively contributed to the development of the West Asian state.

The two sides also reaffirmed their long-standing ties and reiterated their commitment to take all steps to maintain high levels of cooperation.

Misri also met Gen Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, the minister of the royal office, and expressed his deep appreciation for the close cooperation between the two sides.

The Indian side thanked Oman for its participation and cooperation in making the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year a successful event.

The strategic dialogue could not be held in 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, both sides agreed that progress was achieved on several fronts since the last dialogue in New Delhi in early 2023 and expressed the hope that this momentum could be maintained. The next round of the strategic dialogue will be held in New Delhi next year.