Regulating digital currency among 38 key bills on House agenda
A bill to ban cryptocurrency and regulate all digital currency, a legislation to set up a dedicated national bank to fund infrastructure, another one for a ban on manual scavenging and a bill to provide legal framework for operation of all metro rail projects are among the 38 legislation that the government wants to push in the budget session, The legislative agenda contains 20 new bills as well.
The government’s top priority for this session will be the approval for the union budget, clearing the finance bill and the debate on the President’s speech. On the non-financial front, the urgency lies in getting a nod for the four ordinances that were promulgated after the monsoon session of 2020.
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will be introduced to create a framework for creation of the official digital currency and ban all other cryptocurrencies in the country.
Earlier this week, a team of ASI's Bhubaneswar circle had found remnants of a 10th century temple of the Somavamshi dynasty near Bhubaneswar's Suka-Sari temple, a 13th century monument under protection of the central body that was completely excavated 4-5 years ago.
The funds will be used for construction of sacred paths, queue management, seating arrangement for pilgrims and rain shelters near Mandakini river and temple complex, water ATM kiosks among other work.
The party had also announced chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami as its candidate for the top post.
