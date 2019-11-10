e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

SC verdict reinforces values of united India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib was counsel for the child deity, Ram Lalla, in the Allahabad high court.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 01:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit was a moment of accomplishment for senior Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others.
The Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit was a moment of accomplishment for senior Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit was a moment of accomplishment for senior Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others.

The Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib was counsel for the child deity, Ram Lalla, in the Allahabad high court. “It is an extraordinary and a historic judgment. The most important thing is that it reinforces all the values of a united India,” Prasad said.

Stating that Lord Rama always talked of ‘Maryadit Aacharan’ (dignified conduct), he said: “Let us renew the pledge for peace, amity and understanding.”The Union Minister further said, “Let India grow further and prosper inspired by the eternal principles of our civilisational heritage.”

A noted lawyer, Prasad is now the minister for law, communication and electronic and information technology in the Narendra Modi government. He has been a part of almost every campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling for a Ram Temple, and played a crucial role in organising the Ram Rath Yatra of party veteran LK Advani in 1990.

Many of his arguments before the high court laid the foundation of the apex court judgment on Saturday.

In 2010, the Allahabad high court had given one third of the 2.77 acre of disputed land to the deity

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News