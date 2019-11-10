SC verdict reinforces values of united India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 01:37 IST

The Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit was a moment of accomplishment for senior Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others.

The Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib was counsel for the child deity, Ram Lalla, in the Allahabad high court. “It is an extraordinary and a historic judgment. The most important thing is that it reinforces all the values of a united India,” Prasad said.

Stating that Lord Rama always talked of ‘Maryadit Aacharan’ (dignified conduct), he said: “Let us renew the pledge for peace, amity and understanding.”The Union Minister further said, “Let India grow further and prosper inspired by the eternal principles of our civilisational heritage.”

A noted lawyer, Prasad is now the minister for law, communication and electronic and information technology in the Narendra Modi government. He has been a part of almost every campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling for a Ram Temple, and played a crucial role in organising the Ram Rath Yatra of party veteran LK Advani in 1990.

Many of his arguments before the high court laid the foundation of the apex court judgment on Saturday.

In 2010, the Allahabad high court had given one third of the 2.77 acre of disputed land to the deity