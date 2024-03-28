Reject ‘unholy’ alliance of BJP, TDP and JanaSena in Andhra elections, says Jagan

Describing the NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh – Telugu Desam Party (TDP), JanaSena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – as an alliance of conspiracies, lies and deceit, YSR Congress party president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called upon the people to reject the “unholy” alliance. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets the gathering at the start of the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra, at Idupulapaya in YSR District on Wednesday. (ANI)

Launching the party poll campaign at a public rally at Proddatur in Kadapa district, Jagan said the TDP and JanaSena Party had roped in the BJP into the alliance, after realising that they cannot withstand the backing of crores of people for YSRCP. “Why is this entire coalition afraid of one individual? None of them possesses the ability to confront me individually,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The YSRCP president said the TDP and JanaSena were “instigating his sisters YS Sharmila and N Sunitha against him by launching a malicious campaign agains him in the murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy”.

“The identity and the mastermind behind the tragic murder of my uncle is known to the public of the district. The primary culprit, who confessed to the heinous act of killing my uncle, is roaming free, aided and abetted by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. They are trying to tarnish my reputation and are deeply troubling,” he said.

Referring to the recent seizure of a consignment coming from Brazil, Jagan said the accused were the relatives of BJP state president Daggubati Purandheswari, who is related to Chandrababu Naidu.

“The CBI has conducted raids in connection with this matter. As soon as news of the riads broke, the TDP began a mudslinging campaign against the YSRCP, knowing fully well that the company involved in this activity was managed by the son and father-in-law of the BJP state president,” he said.

Cautioning the people that the slew of welfare schemes will continue only if the YSRCP continued in power, Jagan the three parties which had fought the elections together in 2014 had thrown their election manifesto into the dustbin.

“It is a war between YSRCP that stands for credibility and political values and a combine of political parties that stands for deceit and lies,” he said and cautioned people that a vote for the opposition will result in the winding up of welfare schemes and loss of happiness for the poor.

Jagan cheated people, says Naidu

Addressing the election rally at Madanapalle in Chittoor district, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said the YSRCP president had cheated the people after coming to power by asking them to give him one chance in 2019. “In the name of implementing direct benefit transfer schemes through click of the mouse, Jagan had indulged in massive corruption,” he said.

Stating that only 47 days were left for the Jagan government, and every day counts down to its end, Naidu said the voters had already made up their mind to pull down the government, which made their lives miserable.

Reacting to Jagan’s allegations against the TDP on the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, Naidu said “it was Jagan who was the real murderer of his uncle”. “If you give him another chance, he will decimate everyone of you with his axe,” he said.

“May 13 is the date that will change the fate of the people of the state,” he said, adding that the TDP, JanaSena and the BJP had joined hands not for their personal benefit, but to save the bankrupt state.

He assured that under NDA governance, there will be no increase in electricity charges, Anna canteens will be reopened, substandard liquor will be eliminated, and measures will be taken to curb the availability of ganja and drugs.

He highlighted TDP’s significant investment of ₹68,000 crores in the irrigation sector, which accelerated project completion within five years, and emphasized that water availability would foster industrial growth and development in the region.