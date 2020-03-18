Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: Supreme Court to Centre

india

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wanted to know from the Centre if it intends to release former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah from detention or else it will take up the plea by his sister against the same.

The NC leader has been in detention under the Public Safety Act since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divided the state into two union territories.

Just last week, Omar’s father and NC president Farooq Abdullah walked out of his Gupkar residence, seven months after he was put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government.