Reliance pulls back trademark request for Operation Sindoor, citing ‘inadvertent’ filing by junior

Reliance Industries on Thursday withdrew its application to register ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a trademark, saying it was filed inadvertently by a junior person, a development that came a day after four applications, including one by the group, were filed with the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, seeking to use the phrase for entertainment-related services like audio and video content. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. (ANI)

All four applicants filed between 10.42 am and 6.27 pm on May 7 for registration under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which includes education and training services, film and media production, live performances and events, digital content delivery and publishing, and cultural and sporting activities, according to PTI news agency. Follow Operation Sindoor news live updates

This category is often used by OTT platforms, production houses, broadcasters, and event companies, suggesting that 'Operation Sindoor' could have become a film title, web series or documentary brand.

Reliance says filing inadvertently made by junior

Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said in a statement it has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, calling it “a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery”.

“Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation,” the statement read.

'Operation Sindoor' is India's military strikes against Pakistani terror targets, launched in the early hours of Wednesday, in response to the April 22 terrorist attack of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were gunned down by terrorists.

The statement by Reliance Industries added that the group and all its stakeholders are “incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor”, which “is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism”.

“Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering,” the statement read.

Operation Sindoor

A little after 1 am on Wednesday, Indian armed forces began striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occuppied Kashmir (PoK), a move that the government of India said was its country's use of its ‘right to respond’ after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Addressing a press briefing on Operation Sindoor later on Wednesday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed.

“Over the last 3 decades, Pakistan has systematically built a terror infrastructure. It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centers, training areas for initial and refresher courses, and launchpads for handler. These camps are located in both, Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) areas,” they said.

Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, who was present at the press briefing, said after India retaliated the Pahalgam attack.

Vikram Misri said it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack be brought to justice as there was "no demonstrable" step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control.

"Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending," he said at the briefing.

Pakistan's external affairs ministry in a statement after the strikes said the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, attacked targets across the international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir using standoff weapons.