Home / India News / Relief efforts on 24X7 for Delhi riot victims, says Arvind Kejriwal

Relief efforts on 24X7 for Delhi riot victims, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to solicit responses from the public to locate survivors in need of relief.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the government will ensure quick response from its agencies in relief operations for survivors of the Delhi riots.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the government will ensure quick response from its agencies in relief operations for survivors of the Delhi riots.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that his government was working round the clock to ensure that relief efforts in the aftermath of the Delhi riots reach those in need.

“We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies,” he tweeted seeking responses from the public to locate survivors in need of relief.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had urged people displaced by riots in north-east Delhi to return to their homes and assured them of the government’s support in restoring normalcy.

Eighteen Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and their teams surveyed the riot-hit localities in north-east Delhi on Sunday as part of the government’s assessment of damage to property – both private and public.

The violence in north-east Delhi began as a face-off between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those protesting against it on a stretch connecting Jafrabad and Maujpur localities on February 23.

The violence degenerated into a full-blown communal clash over the next three days engulfing adjoining areas. At last count, the riots left 46 dead, over 450 injured and a trail of destruction including burnt houses, shops, schools and cars.

Among the worst-hit areas were Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura and Yamuna Vihar, displacing hundreds of families.

The Delhi Police which had come under fire for its failure to stop the violence from spreading has formed two special investigation teams (SITs) to probe the communal violence.

