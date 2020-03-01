‘Want people to return to their homes,’ tweets Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi riots ebb

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 15:46 IST

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people displaced by riots in north-east Delhi to return to their homes, assuring them government’s support in bringing back normalcy.

“We r putting best efforts. I am personally trying to ensure that relief reaches each person in need. Our aim is to bring their life back on track. We want people to return to their homes and be welcome by their neighbours,” Kejriwal tweeted, a week after communal riots erupted in parts of north-east Delhi February 23 to 25, killing 42 and injuring over 450.

Areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura and Yamuna Vihar were worst-hit, displacing hundreds of families and resulting in large-scale damage to public properties like schools, hospitals, shops, petrol pump and vehicles.

According to the Delhi police, no fresh deaths were reported on Saturday from riot-affected areas but a shop was set on fire in the Welcome neighbourhood.

The Delhi police has also registered 203 cases, out of which 24 account for murder, and 36 others were under various sections of the Arms Act. The remaining cases were of rioting, attacking police personnel, arson and damaging properties, the police said.

Two special investigation teams (SITs) probing the communal violence had arrested 39 people, some of them having a criminal background. The police seized 39 firearms, 36 of which were country-made pistols, after raids in various parts of Delhi and adjoining states. 46 cartridges were recovered from the arrested suspects, who, police say, were involved in the communal clashes and were identified with the help of video clips.

