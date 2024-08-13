Relief for Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna as Supreme Court closes Patanjali ads contempt case

Patanjali ads case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt case against yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna, accepting their undertakings to stop issuing misleading advertisements and other claims regarding Patanjali Ayurved Ltd products. Yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna in Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/HT file)

A petition filed by Indian Medical Assosiciation which approached the Supreme Court in 2022 against disparaging remarks by Ramdev and Patanjali against modern medicine. The petition showed that Patanjali’s advertisements promising miracle cures for lifestyle disorders and other illness violated the law under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1954.

The court had issued contempt notices to Ramdev and Balkrishna after the advertisements continued to appear in newspapers in violation of an undertaking given by the company in November last year.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.