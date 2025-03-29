‘Religious capital’: Varanasi to witness first-time closure of meat shops during Navratri

In a first for Varanasi, all meat, fish, and poultry shops within the city’s municipal limits will remain closed throughout the Chaitra Navratri festival, starting Sunday. Varanasi to close all meat, fish, and poultry shops for Chaitra Navratri, marking a first. (Pic used for representation) (HT FILE )

This decision was made during a meeting of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation’s executive committee, led by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, on Thursday, reported The Times of India.

The closure comes as Eid coincides with the Navratri festival, which is anticipated to be celebrated on Monday, subject to the moon sighting.

In light of the executive decision, the mayor has called for strict compliance. Upon learning that Eid coincided with this period, Tiwari told TOI, “The executive-approved proposal to close meat shops during Navratri will be enforced rigorously.”

“They (Muslims) should consider that their Hindu brothers find Navratri the most sacred. So, at least for nine days, let it be. Is anyone stopping them for 360 days?” he added.

He also emphasised that Varanasi is a “religious and cultural capital” with nearly 2 lakh pilgrims visiting the temple town daily.

“A tradition should be followed, and it should not be seen as something forced,” he added.

During Thursday’s meeting, executive committee member Madan Mohan Dubey suggested closing meat, fish, and poultry shops throughout Navratri, the report added.

The committee also enforced a ban on cigarette sales near religious sites and schools and approved a licence fee for cigarette vendors.

Earlier this month, Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) teams, led by city veterinary officer Dr Ajay Pratap Singh, carried out a drive to enforce the closure of 26 non-vegetarian food shops near Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The drive also extended to Muslim-majority areas and markets in Naisadak and Beniabagh.

The proposal to close meat and liquor shops near the temple was put forward by Adivishveshwar corporator Indresh Kumar Singh, citing Section 91 (2) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1959.

During a discussion in the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) in January, corporators pointed out that temple towns like Ayodhya, Mathura, and Haridwar have no meat or liquor shops within a radius of two to five km. The proposal was passed unanimously.



