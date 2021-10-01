Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Religious places in Delhi permitted to allow worshippers
india news

Religious places in Delhi permitted to allow worshippers

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has permitted religious places in the city to allow worshippers even as it prohibited them from organising large gatherings and congregations
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:36 PM IST
DDMA has not specified any maximum cap on the number of visitors. (PTI)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has permitted religious places in the city to allow worshippers even as it prohibited them from organising large gatherings and congregations.

Religious places in Delhi were closed on April 19 when the fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic left the healthcare infrastructure overwhelmed and forced the government to impose a lockdown. With Covid-19 cases slowly declining, the government allowed religious places to open from May 31 but restricted them from allowing worshippers. This continued to be so till September 30.

“Religious places shall be permitted to open for visitors and devotees subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (viz wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, use of sanitiser, etc). However, large gatherings and congregations shall not be allowed,” said the DDMA in an order issued on Thursday night, a copy of which HT has seen.

DDMA has not specified any maximum cap on the number of visitors at any given point of time at religious places. In a separate order on Thursday, it allowed Ramleela, Dussehra, and Durga Puja festivities in public spaces, subject to a range of conditions. The conditions include shops and stalls will not be allowed both inside and outside venues, visitors cannot exceed seating capacity in venues at any point. The DDMA did not allow the celebration of Chhat Puja at riverbanks and public places.

RELATED STORIES

Durga Puja this year will be celebrated between October 11 and 14, Dussehra on October 15, Diwali on November 4, and Chhat Puja on November 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Digvijaya Singh praises RSS, Shah for support during his Narmada Sewa Yatra

Centre extends ‘disturbed area’ tag for 3 Arunachal districts bordering Assam

News updates from HT: PM Modi launches initiatives for garbage free cities

For cleaner, better cities: PM Modi launches Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0   
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP