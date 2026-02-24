Religious tourism is a major focus area for us: BWH Hotels' Ron Pohl

Global hospitality major BWH Hotels, which operates brands such as WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) and SureStay Hotels, is accelerating its expansion in India, with a sharp focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities, religious tourism circuits and highway developments. Ron Pohl, president of international operations at BWH Hotels and president of WorldHotels. (HT photo)

In an exclusive interview with HT during his visit to India for the HOPE 2026 hospitality conference in Goa, Ron Pohl, president of international operations at BWH Hotels and president of WorldHotels, outlined the company’s India strategy and global outlook. Edited excerpts.

How important is India in your global growth strategy?

India is at the top of our development list globally and hence we established our presence here a decade ago. It is our number one focus. Today, we have 36 operating hotels and 25 under development in India. We are growing at a pace of 15–20 hotels annually and expect to have 160–170 hotels in India by 2030. We are targeting ₹500 crore in revenue by 2030, supported by the addition of new hotels to our portfolio.

While metro cities remain important, we are increasingly focused on tier-2 and tier-3 markets. The expansion of highways under projects like Bharatmala and improved rail connectivity are opening up enormous opportunities in the hospitality sector. As new corridors like the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway become operational, more Indians are driving across states. They need quality accommodation along these routes, and we see strong potential there.

Our brand has historically grown by identifying strong potential in secondary and tertiary markets rather than focusing only on large metros. We see that Indians are travelling for leisure, religious visits, weddings and short getaways, creating sustained demand in emerging cities and regional destinations.

BWH Hotels is replicating in India the model it successfully used in the US — expanding along highways and in key leisure destinations. BWH follows a targeted and conservative growth strategy, entering only those markets where hotels are likely to succeed and strengthen the brand rather than pursuing aggressive expansion.

Are you targeting any specific segments in India?

Religious tourism is a major focus area for us. It is growing significantly across India. We already operate in religious destinations such as Vrindavan, Katra, Amritsar and Tirupati, and we will soon open hotels in Mathura and Ayodhya.

We are creating a focused strategy around religious circuits because these destinations see consistent and year-round demand. We want to ensure our brands cater appropriately to pilgrims and leisure travellers visiting these cities.

Beyond traditional hotels, are you exploring newer hospitality formats like branded residences or glamping in India?

Absolutely. Under WorldHotels, we are expanding beyond conventional luxury hotels into branded residences, which offer high-end living with hotel-style services, and into glamping, which combines outdoor experiences with luxury comfort. Traveller expectations are evolving — people want immersive, experiential stays rather than just a room. We see strong potential for both concepts in India, especially in leisure destinations and emerging resort markets.

How important are weddings and banquets to your India business?

Food and beverage is extremely important in India — far more than in many other global markets. Indian hotels, including mid-scale properties, often host large weddings and banquet events. That mix is unique.

Many of our properties in India have significant banquet space to cater to this demand. Interestingly, over 50% of the hotels in the US under our system are owned by Indian-origin hoteliers. So we understand this wedding and catering model very well and leverage that expertise in India.

How are you ensuring sustainability across your hotels?

Sustainability is a core priority. I oversee our global sustainability efforts. Two years ago, we mandated that 50% of our global portfolio be sustainability-certified by the end of 2025 and 100% by the end of 2026. We are on track to meet that goal.

In India, we are working with agencies aligned with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council framework, and our hotels here are moving towards green certification by the end of this year.

What role do influencers and digital platforms play today?

Marketing has shifted almost entirely to digital. We have moved away from traditional TV and print advertising. Today, travel decisions, especially among Gen Z, are heavily influenced by social media.

We work with more than 100 travel influencers globally and collaborate at local levels as well. Travellers now seek authentic local experiences. Our strategy is to connect with them digitally even before they arrive and help hotels deliver personalised experiences.

Earlier, travel decisions were made by parents. Today, younger consumers are driving those choices.

What is your vision for your three different brands?

WorldHotels currently has 160 luxury hotels globally and another 100 in the pipeline, including in India. Our first WorldHotels property in India has already opened at Manesar-Gurugram in January with 116 rooms. We are also expanding into branded residences, glamping and wellness concepts, which reflect evolving traveller expectations.

Best Western remains our largest growth engine globally, with over 3,500 hotels. SureStay operates in the upper-economy segment and continues to grow steadily. We are also seeing strong interest in the extended-stay segment.

How resilient is hospitality amid global uncertainties?

Hospitality has always been resilient. There are always uncertainties, but travel continues. We remain confident that the industry will adapt and that we will continue to work closely with our hotel owners and partners worldwide.

Beyond India, BWH Hotels is expanding aggressively in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and South America, particularly Brazil.