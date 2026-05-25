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Remain fully vigilant, says JP Nadda at meeting to review Ebola preparedness

The health minister directed that Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry across the country remain fully vigilant and robust

Published on: May 25, 2026 07:07 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Union minister for health and family welfare, JP Nadda, on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for managing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), according to the ministry statement.

EVD is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. (X/JPNadda)

Three countries—the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan—are currently affected by the EVD.

Union health minister reviewed the preparedness and surveillance measures for prevention of Ebola Virus Disease with senior officials of the ministry,” the statement said.

The health minister directed that Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry across the country, including airports, seaports, and land border crossings, remain fully vigilant and robust.

He instructed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to keep all necessary arrangements for tracking, testing, and surveillance in a constant state of readiness.

The government reiterated that no case of Ebola has been reported in the country so far; however, all preparedness measures are being strengthened as a precautionary step.

EVD is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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