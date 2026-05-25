Remain fully vigilant, says JP Nadda at meeting to review Ebola preparedness

Union minister for health and family welfare, JP Nadda, on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for managing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), according to the ministry statement.

EVD is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. (X/JPNadda)

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Three countries—the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan—are currently affected by the EVD.

“Union health minister reviewed the preparedness and surveillance measures for prevention of Ebola Virus Disease with senior officials of the ministry,” the statement said.

The health minister directed that Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry across the country, including airports, seaports, and land border crossings, remain fully vigilant and robust.

He instructed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to keep all necessary arrangements for tracking, testing, and surveillance in a constant state of readiness.

The government reiterated that no case of Ebola has been reported in the country so far; however, all preparedness measures are being strengthened as a precautionary step.

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{{^usCountry}} On the health minister’s directions, the health secretary also chaired a joint review meeting with officials from various concerned ministries and agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the health minister’s directions, the health secretary also chaired a joint review meeting with officials from various concerned ministries and agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), while the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) designated it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), while the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) designated it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of May 21, 746 suspected cases and 176 deaths among suspected cases were reported in DRC. According to WHO, so far 85 confirmed cases, including two in Uganda, and 10 deaths, with one in Uganda, among confirmed cases were reported across both countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of May 21, 746 suspected cases and 176 deaths among suspected cases were reported in DRC. According to WHO, so far 85 confirmed cases, including two in Uganda, and 10 deaths, with one in Uganda, among confirmed cases were reported across both countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission. {{/usCountry}}

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EVD is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

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