‘Remarkable administrator, valued friend’: Leaders offer condolences for Union minister Ananth Kumar

President Ram Nath Kovind led condolences for Union minister Ananth Kumar, who died early on Monday, as political leaders remembered him as an “able administrator” and “seasoned politician”.

Kumar, 59, was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Union minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates,” President Kovind tweeted.

The Prime Minister said he was “extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend”.

“He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents.

“I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti,” he added.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said Kumar’s death was a personal loss for him.

“Absolutely shocked and pained by demise of very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served nation in several capacities. His passion and devotion for welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family,” Singh tweeted

“My mind is filled with memories of working with Anant Kumar ji in the government and party organisation. These memories will stay with me. His demise is a big loss for the BJP. It is also a personal loss for me,” the home minister said.

“Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri Ananth Kumar is no more with us. Served BJP all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss,” defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s president Amit Shah expressed his deepest condolence and said his death has left a void in the BJP.

“I am grief stricken to learn about the untimely demise of our senior leader and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar ji. He served the nation and organisation with unparalleled zeal and dedication. Ananth ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the state of Karnataka,” Shah said.

“Ananth ji was a remarkable administrator who served various ministerial portfolios. His passing away has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that can not be filled soon. May God give his family and supporters strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences,” he added.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also condoled Kumar’s death

“I have lost a great friend in his death. He was a value based politician, who made a significant contribution to the country as an MP and Union minister. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family and his followers to endure this loss,” Kumaraswamy said, according to news agency ANI.

Kumar, a six-time member of Parliament from the Bengaluru South constituency, held various portfolios in the governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Modi.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The minister’s body will be kept at National College in Bengaluru for people to pay their last tributes.

