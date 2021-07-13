Remove tweets on Lakshmi Puri, HC tells Gokhale

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to immediately remove all “scandalous” tweets against Lakshmi Puri, saying that one thoughtless barb is sufficient to crumble the reputations, nourished and nurtured over years of selfless service and toil.

In an interim order, Justice C Hari Shankar restrained Gokhale from posting any tweets in the future against Lakshmi Puri and her husband Union Minister Hardeep Puri and said that the “desecration of the reputation of a public figure has become child’s play in the age of social media”.

The court also directed Twitter to remove the tweets if Gokhale does not delete them in 24 hours. It said that before posting the tweets, he should have carried out “due diligence ” by seeking clarifications from Puri or from some official sources.

The court said that the reasons why Gokhale put those tweets against Lakshmi and her husband casting aspersions on their assets seem to be “recondite”. It also said that the bonafides of the tweets were “seriously questionable”.

Gokhale, in his tweets On June 13 and 26 referred to certain property purchased by Puri in Switzerland, and linked this to her salary at the time as a government employee. Her lawyers pointed out in a legal notice to him that she was on deputation to UNCTAD from 2002 to 2009 and then ASG at the UN in New York, and therefore entirely financially capable of taking up a mortgage on the property.

After Gokhale did not apologise and relove the tweets, Puri, represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh, filed a defamation suit in the high court. The plea filed through Karanjawala and Company sought ₹5 crore damages from Gokhale in damages from Gokhale apart from a direction to take down or delete the tweets for being factually incorrect and defamatory.

Gokhale defended the tweets saying that he was exercising his rights to question the assets of Puri and her husband who were in public life.

The court, in its 22-page order, said that prima facie, it did not find “even a scintilla of impropriety, or lack of transparency, either in the purchase of the apartment, or in the disclosures made to the statutory authorities in that regard, either by Lakshmi or her husband”.

The court observed that the Swiss apartment was purchased by Puri in 2005 and it was disclosed by her to the MEA, in Income Tax returns and even her husband had mentioned it in his election affidavits in 2018 and 2020.

“The loss and prejudice that the plaintiff is likely to suffer, as a consequence of the thoughtless tweets of the defendant, cannot be compensated in monetary terms,” it added.

“Social media, for all its unquestionable and undeniable benefits, as well as its indispensability in modern times, comes with its own sordid sequelae. The present instance appears to be a case in point,” it said.

The judge also rejected the submission by Gokhale’s counsel Sarim Naved that no due diligence was required on his part before posting the tweets and that the facts required a preliminary enquiry.

“Such a submission, if accepted, would place the reputation of every citizen in the country in serious jeopardy, and open to ransom at the hands of every social media vigilante, some of whose intentions may be less than honorable,” the court said.