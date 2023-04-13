'Repeat of Vikas Dubey incident has…': Mayawati on Asad's encounter killing

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Thursday called for a high-level investigation into the encounter killing of mafioso-turned-gangster Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case.

Without expressing her opinion on the incident, the BSP chief said, “Many types of discussions are underway on the killing of Prayagraj's Atiq Ahmed's son and another person in a police encounter today. People feel that their apprehension of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey incident has come true.”

“Therefore, a high-level inquiry is necessary so that the complete facts and truth of the incident can come before the public,” Mayawati said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of using 'fake encounters' to divert attention from 'real issues'. Yadav, a former UP chief minister, tweeted shortly after state police confirmed the killing of Asad Ahmad in an encounter in Jhansi district.

"By conducting fake encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared," Yadav tweeted.

In July 2020, a team of Uttar Pradesh police officers went to arrest Vikas Dubey, a notorious gangster with a long criminal history. However, as the police team reached Dubey's village, they were ambushed by a large group of armed men. In the ensuing gunfight, eight police officers were killed, while Dubey managed to escape.

After the incident, the UP police launched a massive manhunt and Dubey was eventually arrested in Madhya Pradesh. However, on the way back to Uttar Pradesh, the police vehicle carrying the gangster overturned, and he tried to escape, according to police. The police claimed that Dubey snatched a gun from one of the policemen and tried to flee. In the ensuing encounter, Dubey was shot dead by the police.

The encounter was widely debated, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding Dubey's death. However, the police maintained that they had acted in self-defence and that the encounter was a legitimate use of force.

In February this year, when UP police launched a manhunt to nab Atiq Ahmad's son and others named in the killing of Umesh Pal and his two police security guards, Dubey's encounter killing again became a hot topic of discussion. A BJP MP later hinted that Atiq Ahmad can meet the same fate as Vikas Dubey when the gangster-turned-politician was being brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati jail.

