Repeated reminders, resolute Rabri: Why a high-profile address in Patna is at centre of BJP-RJD tiff

Bihar is in the middle of a new political row, this time over a high-profile address in Patna: 10, Circular Road. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the ruling BJP is sparring over the high-profile residence allotted to former chief minister Rabri Devi.

Rabri Devi was first asked by the government to vacate the house in November last year when Nitish was still the CM.(file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The issue emerged after the building construction department issued an order to allot the bungalow to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram.

Rabri Devi, who had been away on a vacation when the order was passed, flew back to Patna and remained resolute that she won't vacate the house. Since, then a war of words has started between the rival camps in Bihar.

Samrat-RJD rivalry

Bihar politics has traditionally oscillated between few families and traditional camps, where alliances are slippery and the prestige battle at its highest.

While the government bungalows allotted to the heads of state or their rivals matter less amid changing ties and shifting alliances, some addresses matter more in Bihar’s power circles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 10, Circular Road is one of those addresses in Bihar, which holds more power beyond its nameplate. The house is adjacent to the chief minister's residence and the Raj Bhavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 10, Circular Road is one of those addresses in Bihar, which holds more power beyond its nameplate. The house is adjacent to the chief minister's residence and the Raj Bhavan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 1 Aney Marg, or the chief minister's residence, is another address which holds significance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 Aney Marg, or the chief minister's residence, is another address which holds significance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Nitish Kumar was at the helm of affairs till recently for the last two decades, parallelly Lalu family's family, one of the stalwarts in Bihar politics, has been occupying the house since 2006.

The house was allotted to former chief minister Rabri Devi after Nitish took charge as the chief minister in 2005. Rabri Devi vacated the chief minister's residence, 1 Aney Marg, and moved to the adjacent house at 10 Circular Road.

Why row emerged over 10, Circular Road

It is not the first instance when the former CM was asked to vacate the house. Responding to the latest notice, she told reporters: "I can see Samrat Choudhary is quite excited upon becoming the chief minister. Let his government evict me by force. I am not going to vacate the house."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The house was allotted to her by the previous government under Nitish Kumar in her capacity as a former CM.

Rabri Devi was first asked by the government to vacate the house in November last year when Nitish was still the CM. The government had then allotted the house to Vijay Kumar Sinha, then a Deputy CM.

However, Sinha could never move to the location since the RJD leader refused to give up the bungalow.

Bihar minister for building construction Leshi Singh said the earlier order allotting 39, Hardinge Road to the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, still stands.

"So, Rabri Devi would do better to shift to that house," Leshi Singh said.

Samrat-RJD rivalry

The latest battle holds more symbolism than it seems. The order comes weeks after Samrat Choudhary came to power in a first for a BJP leader to head the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Interestingly, Choudhary had served in Rabri Devi's cabinet when the RJD leader was the chief minister. Choudhary joined the BJP in 2017.

In over 20 years since, the majority of which was ruled by Nitish Kumar, the house remained with Lal family. One of the reasons behind the move was shifting alliances of Nitish Kumar with the RJD and BJP. The JD(U) chief forged an alliance with the RJD twice in the past two decades.

Rabri Devi, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, was allotted 39, Hardinge Road some time ago. However, she refused to vacate her current residence.

RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal had lift as a reason, saying the current house suited RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been ailing for a long time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lalu's party also has 1, Polo Road residence, which is allotted to Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's working president, in his capacity as the leader of the opposition in the assembly. However, he spends most of his time at 10, Circular Road.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON