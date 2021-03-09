Report on probe against DU V-C Tyagi likely today
A report on allegations of administrative lapses levied against Delhi University’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Yogesh Tyagi, who has been under suspension since last October, will be submitted on Tuesday, when his tenure ends, said university officials.
A senior university official, requesting anonymity, said, “The committee held its final meeting on Monday. It’s expected to submit its report with the Visitor and the ministry of education by Tuesday when Tyagi’s term is ending officially.”
When asked if Tyagi will have to vacate his residence allocated at the university campus, the official said, “As per the norms, he will be given six months’ time, starting from the day of his retirement, to vacate the residence.”
Tyagi was suspended by the union ministry of education in October, after the Centre had pointed out several shortcomings in the functioning of the university in his tenure.
The suspension was followed by a high-voltage drama when a faction led by Tyagi — who was on medical leave since July — overrode the recommendations of the executive council to appoint a new registrar and a new pro-V-C. The President of India nullified all orders and appointments made by Tyagi.
DU officials said that Tyagi was the first V-C in the university’s 100-year history to be suspended.
Shri Ram Oberoi, former president of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and a member of the DU court, said, “It’s unprecedented in the history of Delhi University. In 1969, three teachers were suspended by the governing body of Shyamlal College. The DU teachers’ association, at the time, launched a big movement and brought an amendment to DU’s ordinances. It was decided that no teacher would be suspended without prior approval of the V-C. But who will give the approval when the V-C is suspended?” he said.
Oberoi said that DU’s ordinance has no provision to suspend a V-C.
JL Gupta, a member of Delhi University’s executive council, backed the statement.
“The DU ordinance doesn’t permit suspension of a V-C and that’s why this has never happened before,” he said.
However, the University administration did not receive any communication from the office of the Visitor till Monday evening. DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “We have not received anything from the Visitor or the ministry. We, in fact, are not aware of Tyagi’s letter to the Visitor. We got to know about it only through media reports.”
Despite several attempts, Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts seeking comment. Last week, Tyagi wrote to the Visitor requesting that his suspension be resolved.
