Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Security beefed up in capital ahead of parade

President Droupadi Murmu will today lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest at the parade. The week-long celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, now celebrated as Parakram Diwas, and will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

The Republic Day parade will be a unique mix of India's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country’s growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a ‘New India’, according to the ministry of Defence. A total of 23 tableaux – 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments – depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will be part of the parade on the Kartavya Path.