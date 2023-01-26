Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Security beefed up in capital ahead of parade
- Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue and will be the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.
President Droupadi Murmu will today lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest at the parade. The week-long celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, now celebrated as Parakram Diwas, and will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.
The Republic Day parade will be a unique mix of India's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country’s growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a ‘New India’, according to the ministry of Defence. A total of 23 tableaux – 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments – depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will be part of the parade on the Kartavya Path.
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 06:29 AM
65,000 people to witness Republic Day parade
Around 65,000 people will witness the parade on January 26, for which they can register through a QR code, according to Delhi Police. Entry will be given only to valid pass holders and ticket buyers.
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 06:25 AM
74th Republic Day: Nation to witness these 'firsts' on January 26
India will witness several ‘firsts’ today on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's attendance at the parade as chief guest. Read more…
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 06:13 AM
Security beefed up in national capital ahead of Republic Day
Security has been beefed up in several parts of the national capital ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations. Police personnel could be seen conducting thorough checks of vehicles, reported ANI. Heavy barricading has been placed at intersections, checkpoints with sniffer dogs, and metal detectors. About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the January 26 parade, which includes the paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police.