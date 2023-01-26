Republic Day 2023: President Murmu unfurls tricolour, leads R-day Celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu led her maiden Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path and unfurled the national flag. The flag hoisting was followed by a rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The 74th Republic Day parade was flagged off after President Murmu received the 21-gun salute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Murmu was accompanied by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi as they departed from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. Sisi is the chief guest for Republic Day this year, and a 120-member Egyptian contingent will also march during the celebrations on Kartavaya Path. At the National War Memorial earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

President Murmu on Wednesday addressed the nation on the eve of India's 74th Republic Day. In her address to the nation, the president paid tributes to the makers of the Constitution.

“India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape”, she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation”, the president added. Highlighting that India is among the fastest-growing major economies, Murmu credited the Narendra Modi government's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative for evoking great response among the people.

“Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India”, she added.

Referring to India assuming the G20 presidency, Murmu called it an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Murmu also hailed the forces protecting India. “On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces”, she said.

The unfurling of the national flag by the President of India is a significant moment in India’s Republic Day celebrations. According to the flag code, the person unfurling the flag has to face the tricolour and stand in attention posture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON