Women empowerment, gender equality not mere slogans, says President Murmu on eve of Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed the nation on the eve of India's 74th Republic Day. In her address to the nation, the president paid tributes to the makers of Constitution.



“India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape”, she said.



“When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation”, the president added. Highlighting that India is among the fastest-growing major economies, Murmu credited the Narendra Modi government's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative for evoking great response among the people.



“Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India”, she added.



Referring to India assuming the G20 presidency, Murmu called it an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future.

“Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order”, the president said.

“As G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85% of global GDP, it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges. To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them”, the president added.



On the eve of Republic Day, President Murmu hailed the forces protecting India. “On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces”, she said.

