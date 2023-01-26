Home / India News / Republic Day 2023: PM Modi pays homage to bravehearts at National War Memorial

Republic Day 2023: PM Modi pays homage to bravehearts at National War Memorial

Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:18 AM IST

PM Modi observed two-minute silence as a homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respects to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. (ANI)
ByRitu Maria Johny

Prime minister Narendra Modi began Republic Day 2023 celebrations by visiting the National War Memorial in Delhi Thursday morning to honour martyrs of the Indian armed forces. PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation and also signed the visitors' book at the memorial.

Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the newly-opened Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

Meanwhile, on her first Republic Day as President of India, Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag, to be followed by a rendition of the national anthem, and receive a 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with president Murmu taking the salute.

Murmu - the holder of the country's highest office - is only India's second female head of state (Pratibha Patil was the first) and assumed the post in July last year.

PM Modi earlier today extended special greetings on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day, noting the country is also celebrating 'Amrit Mahotsav'of Independence.

Spread over 40 acres land and built in tribute to the fallen heroes of India's military, the National War Memorial was inaugurated in 2019.

Today's parade - showcasing India's military prowess and cultural diversity with 23 tableaux displaying tradition and cultural heritage - will mark the nation's progress and achievements.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

republic day pm modi
